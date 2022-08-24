Zimmerman has sweet first day of school

Quanex Building Products celebrated the start of the 2022-2023 school year in North Dakota in a big way Wednesday, Aug. 24. They provided complimentary Frost-Bites Frozen Treats to the students, teachers, paras and other staff members of Zimmerman Elementary, Wahpeton.
How do you organize 105 kindergarteners? You start slowly and you end by giving them ice cream and other goodies.
“We’re doing our part to make the kids’ first day a special day for them,” Plant Manager Jeff Neiber said. “It’s another great experience that Quanex is putting on. We’ve never done it for youth as young as kindergarteners, but it’s now a great example.”
Neiber and HR Coordinator Cristine Lezlie joined the students for a quick photo. After that, it was time for treats.
Rosemary Hardie, principal of Zimmerman Elementary, was doubly delighted Wednesday. She was proud to be back at the newly-renovated Zimmerman building and proudest of the students. They may have been excited about their first day of school, but they remembered to not litter, to stand in line, to not cut in front of others and to be friendly.
“We’re very excited for the reopening of Zimmerman,” Hardie said. “We appreciate the generosity of Quanex in helping us celebrate reopening. We’ve waited a long time for this day and we really think it’s generous.”
Coming soon to Daily News, a tour of the new and improved Zimmerman Elementary.
