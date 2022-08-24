Purchase Access

How do you organize 105 kindergarteners? You start slowly and you end by giving them ice cream and other goodies.

Quanex Building Products celebrated the start of the 2022-2023 school year in North Dakota in a big way Wednesday, Aug. 24. They provided complimentary Frost-Bites Frozen Treats to the students, teachers, paras and other staff members of Zimmerman Elementary, Wahpeton.

Zimmerman has sweet first day of school
Warren Reddy Jr., left, seen with Zimmerman Elementary counselor Noah Brenden.
Hazel Nebben smiled big for Daily News.


