From unique circumstances came a unique celebration.
Wahpeton Parks and Recreation leaders are proud of the success of the 2020 Fourth of July. Twin Towns Area residents and visitors gathered for the annual Wahpeton-Breckenridge, Minnesota baseball game and fireworks show at dusk.
Breckenridge beat Wahpeton, 7-3, but once again, it was the audience who won.
“We were concerned about accessibility issues, due both to construction at John Randall Field and COVID-19,” said Wahpeton Park Board Commissioner Joe Schreiner, who gave announcements during the festivities. “I could see down the right field line that the crowd was at roughly two-thirds the capacity it normally would be.”
Schreiner looked to his left and saw something exciting.
“I was amazed by the people who were standing by their cars,” he said. “They were essentially tailgating. There were a lot of people in the parking lots.”
Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer attended the fireworks show.
“The crowd looked like they were respecting social distancing guidelines,” Beyer said. “They were spread out more than normal.”
For years, Corey “Unny” Unruh has provided fireworks for Wahpeton events.
“He puts on a quality, fun event. I think everyone felt it was a nice show that lasted the right amount of time and was a safe event,” Beyer said.
Wahpeton’s fireworks show was a crowdfunded event. In April, Chuck Stahl and Lucas Mayes launched the “Light up the sky, on the 4th of July” fundraiser through their organization Helping Out Wherever (HOW). They raised $7,100 for the festivities, with donations coming from more than 150 people who contributed through HOW’s Facebook page, Vendmo and direct payments.
“It’s still the best time to hang out with your friends and family,” Stahl said previously. “Imagining this year without the celebration, after what we’ve been through already — (for it) to be held off due to lack of funding, that doesn’t fly.”
Just days after the Fourth of July, Wahpeton Parks and Recreation is gearing up for 2021.
“Folks who watched this year’s show can contribute to the fireworks fund as soon as they’d like,” Beyer said.
Schreiner, meanwhile, anticipates the upcoming conclusion of construction at John Randall Field.
“Once the construction’s completed and the cover’s back, we’ll be ready to go,” he said.
