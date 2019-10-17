October is designated as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, where communities join together and rededicate themselves to breaking the cycle. This year’s campaign from the Domestic Violence Awareness Project is #1Thing. Change can start with only #1Thing. Although one person’s actions may seem insignificant, when a community comes together, the collective #1Things can lead to real social transformation, the organization states.
Domestic violence is a serious violent crime that includes both physical and emotional abuse, and is frequently hidden from public view, the U.S. Department of Justice states. Many victims suffer in silence, fearful of seeking help or not knowing where to turn. The traumatic effects of domestic violence also go beyond the person victimized and impacts family members and communities. Children often witness the violence or become victims themselves. Stalking is a common and dangerous tactic used by perpetrators of domestic violence, which can pose challenges for victims seeking help.
Led by a police escort, the Zonta Club of Breckenridge-Wahpeton held its annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk Thursday, Oct. 17 in downtown Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Wahpeton. Community and family members joined the club for the event, which was a show of support for survivors and victims of domestic violence, along with serving as a fundraiser for the local crisis centers. Before the walk, a self-defense demonstration was given to the club by Master Eric and several of his black belts at Greenquist Academy in Breckenridge.
During the walk’s half-way point, on the Minnesota Avenue-Dakota Avenue bridge, the group stopped to learn more about Zonta Club and the crisis centers. Donations of $500 each were given to Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton, and Someplace Safe, Wilkin County, from Zonta Club, with additional money raised during the walk. The club partners with the crisis centers throughout the year on fundraising and awareness events.
Our local crisis centers are there to assist victims and have many resources available, including counseling, crisis intervention, emergency shelter, assistance with orders of protection, advocacy with related community services and violence prevention education. Between the two offices, between 250-300 victims are assisted in the two-county area each year.
No person should be subjected to the fear, shame and humiliation that an abusive relationship produces, and leaving those relationships isn’t easy. This month is a time to educate ourselves about how to support friends or family members who are fighting to free themselves from abuse and unite to give a voice to those who suffer in silence.
