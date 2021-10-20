From left, Three Rivers Crisis Center Client Services Coordinator Becky DeVries, Zonta member and school counselor Jessica Gilsrud, Zonta Board Director Sue Roehl and Zonta Board Director Beth Higdem collected donations at the Wahpeton Econofoods.
From left, Zonta Vice President Shawna Korinek, Zonta member Dyan Torgerson, Someplace Safe Crime Victim Advocate Trista Hodges, Zonta President Heather Weber and Someplace Safe Director of Development & Communications Ashley Zach raised funds at Breckenridge Econofoods.
Zonta Club raised funds for Three Rivers Crisis Center and Someplace Safe during a Drive Thru Donation Event held at the Wahpeton and Breckenridge Econofoods Wednesday, Oct. 20. All the money collected will be divided between Three Rivers Crisis Center and Someplace Safe. The Drive Thru Donation event replaced Zonta’s annual walk. See an additional photo on page 12.
