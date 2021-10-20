Zonta Club raised funds for Three Rivers Crisis Center and Someplace Safe during a Drive Thru Donation Event held at the Wahpeton and Breckenridge Econofoods Wednesday, Oct. 20. All the money collected will be divided between Three Rivers Crisis Center and Someplace Safe. The Drive Thru Donation event replaced Zonta’s annual walk. See an additional photo on page 12.

