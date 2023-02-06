Zoo receives $10,000 donation

Dr. Tim Matz, on behalf of the Chahinkapa Zoo Board of Directors, accepts a check for $10,000 from outgoing Wahpeton Buffalo Club President Brian Finnie. The money was made possible through successful fundraising. It continues nearly 60 years of giving.

 Submitted

Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton, is the beneficiary of a $10,000 donation by the Wahpeton Buffalo Club.

The money will be used for fence maintenance for native hoof stock and habitat enhancement, Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. Dr. Tim Matz, on behalf of the Chahinkapa Zoo Board of Directors, accepted the donation Sunday, Jan. 29.



