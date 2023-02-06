Zoo receives $10,000 donation

Dr. Tim Matz, on behalf of the Chahinkapa Zoo Board of Directors, accepts a check for $10,000 from outgoing Wahpeton Buffalo Club President Brian Finnie. The money was made possible through successful fundraising. It continues nearly 60 years of giving.
Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton, is the beneficiary of a $10,000 donation by the Wahpeton Buffalo Club.
The money will be used for fence maintenance for native hoof stock and habitat enhancement, Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. Dr. Tim Matz, on behalf of the Chahinkapa Zoo Board of Directors, accepted the donation Sunday, Jan. 29.
“Our Zoo Association is very appreciative of the ongoing support of this wonderful club since 1966,” Diekman said. “Their friendships are even more valuable than their generous philanthropy. We are blessed.”
Brian Finnie is being succeeded as the Buffalo Club’s president by Andy Hasbargen. Finnie nevertheless spoke about the tradition of charity and why it has endured.
“We have tried for donations every year. It was delayed for a while due to COVID and because we were not able to do our usual smoker. That was the big thing for us, raising funds,” Finnie said.
Traditional fundraising methods including raffling gift cards, holding the smoker and at the event itself, raffling meats.
“We would have drawings of items like packs of burgers and roast. People would tell us they’d like to buy some of that, so we were setting up pre-orders (while the smoker couldn’t be held),” Finnie said.
Finnie is optimistic that the smoker will soon resume. In the interim and thanks to items being available outside of a set event, fundraising was able to continue. The success allowed the Buffalo Club to once again donate to Chahinkapa Zoo. Finnie is also certain that awarding the final donation at the club’s annual meeting will once again be a tradition.
“We’re at a pace now where we feel comfortable,” he said. “There’s a pretty good demand for the food that is available. We got rid of it all.”
The recent $10,000 donation is one of the highest awards the Wahpeton Buffalo Club has given Chahinkapa Zoo, Finnie said. He estimated that an $8,000 award was given prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been around since 1966, with our annual meeting traditionally on the Sunday before Groundhog Day,” Finnie said. “The zoo is our primary beneficiary. The club actually started to raise funds for the buffalo exhibit.”