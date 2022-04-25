Margaret and Richard Johnson, Wahpeton, sit with their great-granddaughter Ever Johnson, 2, who was visiting with her parents from Staples, Minnesota, Saturday, April 23. The family took a break in front of the primates enclosures, entertained by their active climbing and swinging.
The cool spring morning was a perfect time to get out and exercise at Chahinkapa Zoo Saturday. A few youngsters ran from exhibit to exhibit, peering at grizzly bears and snow leopards, excited to be outdoors after a long, cold winter.
photos by Carrie McDermott • Daily News
Carrie McDermott • Daily News
A zoo visitor pushes a stroller by the snow leopard enclosure at Chahinkapa Zoo on opening day, Saturday, April 23.
The windy, cool morning in Wahpeton Saturday, April 23, didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of young families arriving to Chahinkapa Zoo for opening day.
Ever Johnson, 2, Staples, Minnesota, and her parents visited the zoo with Ever’s great-grandparents, Margaret and Richard Johnson, Wahpeton. The family took a break at the primate habitats where they watched the white-handed gibbons enjoy their first day outdoors after a long, cold winter. The gibbons swung from straps and clambered around their habitat, much to the delight of zoo visitors.
Talukan the orangutan could be heard vocalizing as he looked up into the trees, appearing to watch birds landing on nearby branches.
The southern white rhinos and zebras appeared happy to be out in the sunshine in their shared habitat.
The cheetahs walked around their new enclosure, and at one point, Nala climbed up a tree inside the habitat to survey the zoo from a higher viewpoint.
Zoo educator Bruce Fingerson said she loves getting up in the tree, but her half-sister always stays on the ground.
Some zoo staff were busy cutting back trees from outside the empty tiger enclosure, part of the spring cleanup that our continued winter weather had postponed.
The small elk herd lay basking in the sun, as did their next-door neighbors, the bison. The llama family and camels were also relaxing as the first visitors of the day made their way around the exhibits.
Chahinkapa Zoo is home to more than 200 animals representing 70 species and six continents.
For more information about visiting the zoo, go to www.chahinkapazoo.org/ or call 701-642-8709. The zoo is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. beginning May 1 through Labor Day. Hours shorten after Labor Day to the end of October, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
