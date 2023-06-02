‘Zoo Sessions: A Collection of Oil Paintings” begins in July

Bill Dablow, a regional radio staple, is stepping out of his comfort zone this summer. 'Zoo Sessions, A Collection of Oil Paintings by Bill Dablow' will include his spending weekends from July-September capturing Chahinkapa Zoo's tigers, grizzly bears, rhinoceroses and Talukan the orangutan.

Bill Dablow is excited and terrified at the same time.

The 62-year-old, a staple of southeastern North Dakota radio and based at Wahpeton’s KBMW, is pursing a dream that’s taken more than 20 years to realize. “Zoo Sessions, A Collection of Oil Paintings by Bill Dablow” is an upcoming engagement at Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton.

When it was apparent that 'Zoo Sessions' would finally transition from a dream to a reality, Bill Dablow  had an important conversation with his brother Patrick.
Painting at Chahinkapa Zoo is significantly different than broadcasting from the KBMW studio. Purpose, however, mitigates any discomfort.


