‘Zoo Sessions: A Collection of Oil Paintings” begins in July

Bill Dablow is excited and terrified at the same time.
The 62-year-old, a staple of southeastern North Dakota radio and based at Wahpeton’s KBMW, is pursing a dream that’s taken more than 20 years to realize. “Zoo Sessions, A Collection of Oil Paintings by Bill Dablow” is an upcoming engagement at Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton.
Zoo guests will see Dablow on weekends from July-September. Tigers, grizzly bears, rhinoceroses and Talukan the orangutan will be featured on Dablow’s canvases. Talukan is known for his diverse interests, from football to instrumental music, and anticipation is high for when he and Dablow will both demonstrate painting.
“Kathy said that the first few times, Tal’s probably going to paint my face or paint my shoes,” Dablow said. “We’re working now to have him and I get better acquainted before I start painting. Only one other person, a member of the zoo staff, have painted with him.”
“Zoo Sessions” will be formally introduced during a Thursday, June 22 reception at Chahinkapa Zoo. Diekman is excited to showcase “another talented artist in our community.”
“It is a beautiful gesture from a wonderful friend,” she said. “It means the world to me that our individual life passions are intertwining on this project.”
Back in 2003, Dablow was set to create art celebrating Chahinkapa Zoo’s tigers. Because of added radio and theatre commitments, the project never came to fruition. Dablow and Diekman remain long time best friends and last Christmas, he gave her a special present.
“I did a charcoal portrait of Kathy’s mother, Shirley Hunkins, who had died earlier in the year,” Dablow said. “Kathy and I started talking in depth again about my visual art yearnings. I said, ‘You know, I’ve always had it in the back of my head that some summer, I would like to come back to the zoo, set up my easel and just paint.’”
Kathy Diekman and Shirley Hunkins are among the crucial people in the “Zoo Sessions” story. There is also someone essential who is even closer to Dablow: his brother Patrick, an artist residing in Edenton, North Carolina.
“Patrick has his own gallery, 26 Windows, and he’s really been my inspiration,” Dablow said. “His style and mine are totally different. We’re both inspired by nature. He does landscapes, while I do portraits.”
During his youth, Bill Dablow paid attention to Patrick Dablow as he brought home art projects from Breckenridge High School.
“Patrick used nearly every medium,” Bill Dablow said. “Oils, acrylics, tempura and watercolors. He covered all the bases and did brilliant sculpture work as well.”
Bill Dablow’s personal artwork will include the oil and acrylic paintings created during “Zoo Sessions” and previous charcoal, chalk and soft pastel portraits.
“During our kickoff on June 22, you’ll get to see some of my work. When I was in New Mexico, I fell in love with Georgia O’Keefe and did some huge floral paintings inspired by her,” Bill Dablow said.
When it was apparent that “Zoo Sessions” would finally transition from a dream to a reality, the Dablow brothers had an important conversation.
“I said, ‘I don’t know where this is going to go,’” Bill Dablow said. “He said, ‘Just paint. Everything else will take care of itself.”
By his own admission, Dablow is going “way outside of my comfort zone” this summer. Painting at Chahinkapa Zoo is significantly different than broadcasting from the KBMW studio. Purpose, however, mitigates any discomfort.
“When I walk the paths at Chahinkapa Zoo, all I see is truth,” Dablow said. “The animals at the zoo are truth. Whatever their traits and characteristics, there is no falseness. There is no pretense. There’s just pure honesty in them. They move in accordance with their nature. We get to bear witness to that, to watch it, to marvel at it with a child’s curiosity. My goal as an artist is to capture that honesty and truth and commit it to my canvas.”