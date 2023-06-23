‘Zoo Sessions’ celebrated at Chahinkapa reception

Bill Dablow, beginning a collection of oil paintings at Chahinkapa Zoo, is seen with friend Patty Moyer. ‘Zoo Sessions’ starts Saturday, July 15. It was the focus of a Thursday, June 22 reception.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Sixty art lovers visited Chahinkapa Zoo Thursday, June 22. They enjoyed a reception for the upcoming “Zoo Sessions” engagement.

Bill Dablow is known for on-air hosting and being general manager of KBMW radio in Wahpeton. This summer, he’ll also be known for art. Beginning Saturday, July 15 and through September, zoo guests will see Dablow create oil paintings. The art will feature tigers, grizzly bears, rhinoceroses and Talukan the orangutan.

Vernae Hasbargen, Charles Cherry and Zoo Director Kathy Diekman discuss the late Shirley Hunkins, as seen in Dablow’s portrait. Hunkins was Diekman’s mother, Cherry’s wife and a zoo educator.
KBMW Sales Manager Therese Gast and Darrell Oscarson are among the friends who are tremendously proud of Bill Dablow’s pursuit of art.
Lead Zookeeper Addy Paul and daughter Willow viewed some of Bill Dablow’s earlier artwork.
Shirley Hunkins continues to inspire and give meaning to those who loved her.


