‘Zoo Sessions’ celebrated at Chahinkapa reception

Sixty art lovers visited Chahinkapa Zoo Thursday, June 22. They enjoyed a reception for the upcoming “Zoo Sessions” engagement.
Bill Dablow is known for on-air hosting and being general manager of KBMW radio in Wahpeton. This summer, he’ll also be known for art. Beginning Saturday, July 15 and through September, zoo guests will see Dablow create oil paintings. The art will feature tigers, grizzly bears, rhinoceroses and Talukan the orangutan.
Thursday’s reception included Dablow’s earlier artwork. A special piece is a charcoal portrait of the late Shirley Hunkins, mother of Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman.
“I’m excited and nervous and shaky,” Dablow said. “I walked in and said, ‘You know, Kathy, the buffet is really the first work of art they’re going to see.’”
Guests enjoyed wine, savory snacks and sweets as they met friends, spoke with Dablow and viewed pieces he created over the last year.
“None of these are done,” he said. “I’ve got a long way to go. I start painting for ‘Zoo Sessions’ on the 15th, but I’m going to go home tonight and start sketching.”
Vernae Hasbargen is delighted about the many Chahinkapa Zoo guests who will see and be inspired by Dablow’s art.
“He is so excited about the animals themselves,” Hasbargen said. “Like Bruce Fingerson’s photography, it allows all of us to see the gifts that we have here.”
Fingerson, a zoo educator, said the combination of wildlife education and art is and awesome experience.
“I’m on the Three Rivers Arts Council and we’re always encouraging more art activities and experiences in the Twin Towns,” Fingerson said. “Having this event here is a way to connect Chahinkapa Zoo to the arts. A lot of my classes include art projects, which is something Kathy’s mom instituted when she was the zoo educator. It’s an important part of our mission, opening people’s eyes to all sides of wildlife and expressing yourself.”
“Zoo Sessions” comes after a life of anticipation and preparing, Dablow said previously. His friends and fans are excited to see the sessions’ fruit.
“I’ve know Bill all of his life, but I had no idea there was this kind of talent inspiring and motivating him. That he’s willing now to share it with the rest of us is a lot of fun. All the kids who visit here, all the families — how he will influence and motivate them is just quite a gift,” Hasbargen said.
Fingerson agrees, noting how Dablow’s art will have its own unique qualities.
“Photography, which I do, is instant now,” Fingerson said. “The artwork that Bill does comes from a process. People can observe the process of what goes into creating wonderful art. It’s important to see that not everything happens all at once. Some things take time and the final product is amazing.”
Chahinkapa Zoo itself is an amazing gift for the Twin Towns Area and Southern Red River Valley, Hasbargen also said. She is among the people thanking Diekman and zoo staff for “making it come to life.”
Seeing his art in the Rodger Ehnstrom Nature Center was special for Dablow. Pieces that hung in his home were displayed alongside the Hunkins portrait belonging to Diekman and the late Mary Cotton Marshall’s painting of bison hunting.
“I’m in really good company. Talk about humbling,” Dablow said.
Therese Gast, KBMW’s sales manager, said Dablow should have done “Zoo Sessions” a long time ago.
“He’s that talented,” Gast said. “We don’t have that many people with that many niches. Bill can sing, he can do radio, he can create art. It’s pretty cool. I’m proud of him.”