News Monitor and Daily News' annual 20 Under 40 celebration reached a milestone Thursday, March 31 at Prante’s in Wahpeton.
Since 2018, the papers have recognized and celebrated the best and brightest young professionals in North Dakota and Minnesota’s Southern Red River Valley community. Thursday’s ceremony included Publisher Tara Klostreich teaming up with one of the inaugural winners, Lucas Mayes of Ambitiously Lazy Apparel, to present the class of 2022 with their awards.
Adam Wahler was the 100th 20 Under 40 honoree. His recognition came during an evening that included heartfelt words on family, community, loved ones and responsibility.
“The Southern Red River Valley is special,” Klostreich said. “We want to honor and recognize individuals who have distinguished themselves in our community. We received more than 50 nominations, making it very tough to get down to the 20 chosen in 2022. The nomination list was very impressive and is clear evidence that the Southern Red River Valley has a bright future ahead of us.”
Included are comments from this year’s winners:
• Jamie Beyer — “I’m just so proud and really glad to be a part of this community and where it’s going.”
• Sarah Boesen — “This is a really cool thing to be a part of.”
• Briana Dauer — “I’ve very grateful and proud to be a part of this.”
• Ashley Gerner — “It’s been great to be a part of this community.”
• Jack Hiedeman — “(Our community is) a great place to grow up and be a part of. It’s because of people like all of you who contribute so much.”
• Ariel Johnson — “It’s a pleasure to be a part of a group like all of us in this room.”
• Scott Kompelien — “I have physical proof to show my kids that I was young.”
• Sarah Lansing — “Thank you to my family for coming tonight and always supporting me in everything I’ve ever done.”
• Cameron Lenzen — “I am extremely humbled to be included in such an outstanding group of people.”
• Jessica Lindsey — “Thank you to my coworkers, who I am also very lucky to call my friends.”
• Dr. Zachary Maas — “This community has really opened up to myself and my family and made us feel at home.”
• Tyler Mauch — “I’m honored to have been nominated for this.”
• Aaron Medenwaldt — “For all the things I could be recognized for, this comes as a pretty big shock.”
• Amber Ostby — “Thanks for the nomination and thanks for the great event.”
• Carly Prochnow — “I’m very honored to be included here.”
• Parker Sirek — “I’ve honored to be recognized with so many young difference-makers in our community.”
• Jessica Stoppleworth — “I look forward to continuing to teach your children how to sing and dance.”
• Alyssa Urlacher — “There’s definitely some amazing people in this room. You guys are incredible.”
• Dillon Urlacher — “Just to reiterate what my wife said, we absolutely feel so welcome here. We love the family feeling that this community has.”
• Adam Wahler — “I’m very grateful and humbled by this experience and opportunity.”
Both Lenzen and Sirek were unable to attend in person. Their thanks were shared by Daily News and News Monitor Advertising Manager Diana Hermes.
Wahpeton City Attorney Brittany Hatting, a member of the 2021 20 Under 40 class, provided Thursday’s keynote speech.
“I realize I am probably preaching to the choir because the community has already named you its leaders, but I am going to ask anyway,” Hatting said. “I am asking you to engage. This community is truly on the brink of becoming something new. The opportunities for growth and prosperity are almost endless.”
Wahpeton has secured more natural gas resources, water for future development and completed its flood control, Hatting said. Land for future development is also available, as are excellent educational facilities.
“But they mean nothing without those willing to take advantage of them. I am asking you to read the local paper, digital version or paper version, and take advantage of them attending the meetings if you can’t go. I am asking you to attend the meetings,” Hatting said.
Mayes reflected on what it means to be a 20 Under 40 winner.
“It really changed the direction of my life,” he said. “I took it seriously and I kept trying to build on that. I felt I would let people down if I didn’t keep following that path.”
Klostreich, recently returned from vacation, concluded the evening by thanking guests for their support of local journalism.
“I am reminded how blessed I am to have the amazing, award-winning team that I do,” she said. “I truly could not do it without you. We couldn’t do it without the support of all the people in this room and in our community. We work hard. We are fair. We listen. We care. We are objective. We are tactful. We are diligent. We are alert. We report news — the good, the bad, the fun and the ugly.”
News Monitor and Daily News’ 2022 20 Under 40 celebration was sponsored by Prante’s, Grippers Sports, Ambitiously Lazy Apparel, Hankinson Renewable Energy, LLC, North Dakota State College of Science Alumni Foundation, Econofoods and Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services (AE2S).
Both papers heartily congratulate the past and present 20 Under 40 recipients and look forward to many more years of winners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.