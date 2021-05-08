A 15-year-old male was killed in a car crash four miles east of Lidgerwood in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 1.

The vehicle, a Chevrolet pickup truck, was traveling westbound on Highway 11. The vehicle entered the north ditch and the driver overcorrected the vehicle, crossing both lanes of traffic and entering the south ditch, according to North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The vehicle overturned several times before resting on its roof. The driver was wearing their seatbelt but sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Responding agencies were the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Lidgerwood Ambulance, Lidgerwood Crash Rescue and ASI Breckenridge.

