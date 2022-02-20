North Dakota state Rep. Kathy Skroch, a Republican from the now-redistricted District 26, received the most non-unanimous votes for endorsement when the District 25 Republicans held their convention Saturday, Feb. 19.
Skroch received 62 votes, followed by incumbent state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, who received 57 votes. Coming in third with 55 votes was state Sen. Jason Heitkamp, who also represented District 26 when it included Richland County, North Dakota.
One-hundred-fourteen ballots were collected when the District 25 Republicans met at the Bagg Bonanza Farm outside Mooreton, North Dakota. Similar to how the North Dakota House of Representatives race in November’s general election will occur, convention voters were allowed to choose two candidates.
The reveal that Heitkamp came in third place received audible surprise from conventioneers, who nevertheless did not object to District 25 Republican Party Chair Erik Nygren declaring Skroch and Schreiber-Beck the endorsed candidates. Asked if he would consider running without party endorsement, Heitkamp said he would make a decision by Monday, Feb. 21.
Schreiber-Beck was absent from the convention. Her fellow incumbent, state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, relayed the message that Schreiber-Beck had been diagnosed with COVID-19 for a second time. She was previously diagnosed in March 2021.
Because Luick faced no challengers at Saturday’s convention, he was unanimously endorsed by the District 25 Republicans. Former state Sen. Jim Dotzenrod, who served in District 26 before losing to Heitkamp in 2018, has announced he will seek the District 25 Democratic-Nonpartisan League’s (Dem-NPL) endorsement at its Sunday, Feb. 27 convention in Wahpeton.
Incumbent state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, is expected to run alongside Dotzenrod. A second Dem-NPL state house candidate for District 25 has not been announced as of Saturday, Feb. 19.
North Dakota’s state primary, which will include elections in cities like Wahpeton, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14. The general election, Tuesday, Nov. 8, will include a measure on term limits for the offices of governor, state senator and state representative. Heitkamp is among the past and present North Dakota legislators endorsing the measure.
“We collected over 46,000 signatures, the most ever (for) a measure to go on the ballot,” Heitkamp said. “I feel like a Founding Father right now. They told me if I put my name on that, it was going to affect (the results). I felt like signing it as big as John Hancock and I’m very proud of that bill and we’re going to get that thing passed, too.”
Heitkamp and Skroch were among the minority voters when the bill to redistrict North Dakota was approved by state legislators in November 2021. North Dakota District 25 currently consists of all of Richland County and Marboe and Tewaukon townships in Sargent County. The current District 26 includes much of Dunn and McKenzie counties, North Dakota.
District 25 Republican candidates discussed issues including their home’s future as a residential, commercial and industrial center.
“I’m working on (implementing) more efficient freight movement,” Luick said. “That has been going around in my head for about 10 years now and I just totally abhor the way we move freight because it’s terribly inefficient. There’s better ways to do this, we just need to put our minds to fixing this, making sure it’s safe and that it isn’t damaging our infrastructure. There is definitely a way to move freight for tremendously cheaper.”
Luick referred to “road trains,” previously reported as consisting of at least three trailers with a total approximate length of 200 feet and a total weight of 360,000 pounds. The idea has not been endorsed by the Richland County Board of Commissioners, but Luick is optimistic about increasing public awareness and support.
“I support Sen. Luick’s work on the extended vehicle transport,” Skroch said. “I think it’s a great idea and he has put so much energy into it.”
North Dakota’s state Republican convention is scheduled for April 1-2 in Bismarck. The Democratic-Nonpartisan League convention is scheduled for March 24-27 in Minot, North Dakota.
