A feel-good newspaper for your Thanksgiving table

This week’s News Monitor is a true celebration of giving thanks for Thanksgiving. News Monitor staff have worked for weeks to ensure today’s newspaper is one of goodwill — our first and hopefully what will become an annual tradition to celebrate Thanksgiving.
We have feel-good stories and asked area school children to draw pictures or write about what they are thankful for. Thank you to Fairmount, Hankinson, Lidgerwood and Wyndmere schools for participating in this massive undertaking as kindergarten through sixth graders responded to our plea for help.
Never having done this before, we weren’t sure what to expect from our area schools. We should have known better. Hoping for at least 50 percent response from them — it was closer to 100 percent as children in these grades submitted something to the News Monitor. They gave a lot of thought to this project, for which I am thankful.
That means we have way more material than can fit inside today’s newspaper. Go online to https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/news_monitor/news/ to read everything — most especially the submissions we just couldn’t fit inside these 14 pages. I seriously had a stack of paper on my desk that was 4 inches tall. Trust me, I measured.
We are giving prizes to students through a random drawing for their answers to “what are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?” We weren’t about to pick the “best” when they were all terrific. When asked what I am thankful for this Thanksgiving, the answer is simple — you.
Community Thanksgiving dinner
The holidays offer a chance to gather with family and friends, to feast, enjoy fellowship, to bask in joy and that sparkling promise heralding the start of this advent season.
At least that happens for the lucky ones.
What about those who do not live close to family? Or people who can’t get out of their homes because of health? Let’s not forget there are people within our communities who outlived family and friends and find themselves increasingly alone and depressed as another holiday season rolls around. Then there are others who simply cannot afford the expense of putting on a big Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, pumpkin pie and all the trappings familiar to this holiday.
No one has to be alone on Thanksgiving this year as Immanuel Lutheran and St. John’s Belford Lutheran churches host their sixth annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner.
This event is free in all capacities, everything from the dinner to in-home delivery to personal rides to the church this Thursday.
This dinner is a true feast, with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberries, dinner rolls and dessert. It will be served from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran, located at 205 Second Ave. NE, Hankinson.
Shop locally this holiday season
Black Friday is only days away, the traditional start of the chaotic shopping frenzy overtaking the Christmas season. Look inside today’s News Monitor for our Small Business Saturday pages promoting the plea to shop locally.
Remember, when community events, fundraisers and benefits are held, it is our local businessmen who answer the call for donating money or items. They also volunteer at civic events and for their churches, the people we turn to in crisis and are the backbone of our communities. These men and women are not found inside big box retail stores. They are on our main streets trying to compete with corporate giants. These people are your friends and neighbors, so please shop locally first.
