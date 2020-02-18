‘A parent can’t yell at the kids – but a coach can’

Cody Reiland loves sports. He has participated in sports since he was in elementary school. After graduating from college, he hoped to one day coach high school basketball. He is now living that dream. Here is what Cody has to say about the importance of sports:
Question: What is it about sports that keeps bringing you back? Answer: It’s just competing, especially coaching, teaching the kids what I know. It’s fun watching them get better as the year goes on. It’s fun to watch them do what they’re told.
Question: Was it a hard transition going from being a father to a coach? Answer: No. I’ve been coaching the kids since they’ve been little, travel leagues, school ball and baseball. I’ve been coaching them for years.
Question: Do you enjoy it still? Answer: I always thought it would be nice if it would work out that I could coach high school basketball. I was able to go to state with my son. That was something else, last year.
Question: What is it like to go to state as both a father and a coach? Answer: I left being a dad at the door when it comes to that. There’s no treatment there. I am a coach, you are the player, so do what you’re told. I can get away with it because a parent can’t yell at them, but a coach can.
Question: Has Gavin enjoyed having you as his coach? Answer: I think he was hesitant right away. But with what I brought to the table, I think he kind of enjoyed it. As a group, they know what to expect from me.
Question: At the dinner table, where some families are talking about algebra or social studies, is it all about basketball for you? Answer: It’s basketball. When is the next practice, what are we doing, what do you think? His grades are fine, so I’m not worried about that.
