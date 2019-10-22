A quarterback who says he hates football

Hankinson senior Noah Falk has a love-hate relationship with football. He has come to appreciate this game more as his skill level as a starting quarterback has improved. Here’s what Falk has to say about football:
Question: You and other senior teammates were kneeling on the sidelines while the younger players were put in. Did it hit you then that this was your last football game? Answer: Yes, it was definitely hitting us. Besides all the hits to the head today in this physical game, that ending hit where you know that it’s done, you know it’s hard then.
Question: Will you be emotional about this? Any tears coming? Answer: I was a little bit emotional today, but my dad seemed a little more affected than me.
Question: Is football fun? Answer: Football ... I always say that I hate it, but it’s the most fun game I play.
Question: Why do you say you hate football? Answer: I hate football because when I first started, it didn’t go so well. And then as I progressed I slowly got to like it more.
Question: Are you too hard on yourself? This is only your second year as starting quarterback. Answer: I am hard on myself, a lot. Mainly I will say one or two things to a wide receiver, but I know I need to correct it.
Question: Will it feel strange to not be involved with sports after you graduate from high school? Answer: Yes, it will feel weird. I don’t know what I am going to do without sports. I will do intramural and be involved in as much stuff as I can.
Question: You are a senior in your last football game. Was it an emotional game for you? Answer: At the beginning of the game I was thinking it was just a normal game, trying to keep it off the top of my head. We came out here and blew the lights out with how we played.
Question: You had to back-to-back interceptions in Saturday's football game. How did that feel? Answer: That was the booster right there. I was feeling really excited, but then I knew when it was getting toward the end that coach was going to take us out for one last time.
Question: How did you feel when coach Monilaws put in the second string? Answer: I was feeling like I wanted to stay out there. Then again I was just glad the game was over and we could go and celebrate after.
Question: How would you sum up your season? Answer: We came out here in the beginning of August and we really wanted to make playoffs, that was the goal for us. Throughout the season, it was a very good first game, but sort of dropped off from there. After that, we slowly progressed. We should have probably got more wins, but it happens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.