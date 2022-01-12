Aberdeen man accused of fire at Lidgerwood gas station

An Aberdeen, South Dakota, man has been charged with endangering by fire or explosion, a class B level felony.
Taylor Scott Lelm, 26, made his initial appearance Monday, Jan. 10 before Richland County District Court. Lelm is accused of allegedly starting or maintaining a fire or causing an explosion, thereby recklessly placing another person in danger of death or bodily injury.
The circumstances, according to a criminal complaint, represented an “extreme indifference to the value of human life.” The Richland County Sheriff’s Office investigated a Dec. 4, 2021 incident at the Dakota Plains Convenience Store, Lidgerwood, North Dakota.
A store employee allegedly looked out the window of the gas station and observed a fire near a fuel pump at the store, the complaint states. Another employee provided the sheriff’s office with a surveillance video from that day.
“The video shows a Chevy Silverado pull up to Pump 2 at Dakota Plains Convenience Store,” the complaint stated. “An individual identified as the defendant can be seen pumping fuel into the Chevy Silverado. After pumping fuel into the pickup, the defendant can be seen pointing the fuel nozzle towards the parking lot and pouring gas onto the ground, leaving a pool of gasoline.”
Lelm allegedly later ignited the fuel with what appeared to be a lighter. He then allegedly grabbed a cell phone and appeared to be taking pictures and/or video of the fire near the fuel pump.
“The fire eventually extinguished itself once the fuel had burned off. The defendant drove away in the pickup a few minutes later,” the complaint states.
Lelm, accused of allegedly igniting a fire near a fuel pump and taking no steps to extinguish the fire, allegedly recklessly placed the employee in the nearly gas station in danger of death or bodily injury. The circumstances manifest “an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” the complaint states.
A defense attorney is not included in court records. An application for indigent defense services was denied on Jan. 10, according to records. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides. Bail was ordered.
Lelm also appeared before Richland County District Court for four previous misdemeanor-level charges.
In October 2021, Lelm gave an amended guilty plea and was sentenced for driving under suspension, fourth or subsequent offense in five years. The sentencing conditions for the July 2021 incident included not violating any criminal laws within a one-year period. Lelm appeared for a hearing on the charge on a bench warrant, records state.
In July 2020, Lelm gave amended guilty pleas and was sentenced for unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving under suspension, fourth or subsequent offense in five years. The sentencing conditions for the March 2020 incident included paying restitution, with a completion date of June 1, 2021. Records state there is still a balance due as of Wednesday.
In September 2016, Lelm pleaded guilty for possession or consumption of alcohol by a person under age 21. The sentencing conditions for the September 2016 incident included paying restitution. Records stated there was a balance as of Monday, which has since been paid in full.
The maximum penalty in North Dakota for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment for the endangerment charge is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2022. Lelm was not confined in the Richland County Jail as of Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.