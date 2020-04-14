According to columnist Tony Bender, ritual sacrifices were common among friends

My plans for a pilgrimage back to my adopted hometown of Hettinger fell through last summer. Lesson learned. I should have tried harder. In the space of that time, my old friend Tom Secrest ended up in the nursing home at 93.
I drove into town the first time in the barren winter of 1991, a desolate landscape punctuated by truncated hills — the Creator’s unfinished business. I remember the kind of cold that bites, a dusting of dry snow in stubbled wheat fields as thin as a desperate combover.
I’m not exactly sure when I met Tom, but it may have been at a Fourth of July barbecue in Ted Uecker’s backyard, a gathering of accomplices that would soon become mine.
Al McIntyre would have been there. He and Secrest were the co-conspirators of district legislative politics. Al’s the kind of friend you don’t really intend to have. He just kind of grows on you like moss or toenail fungus. His main mission in life, aside from turning obvious liberals into Republican legislators, was to keep those around him grounded. By that, I mean humiliated.
Ritual sacrifices were conducted weekday mornings at a local cafe where they didn’t mind the blood and all the shouting. Give Tom credit, after he took a drubbing in the election for Adams County State’s Attorney, he dutifully walked the Green Mile to the cafe, where Al, his friend, the executioner, was waiting.
Tom had been crushed. Flattened. Smooshed. This was Tyson vs. Michael Spinks, Slim vs. Bad, Bad Leroy Brown, the 1927 Yankees against everyone else. “Well,” Al said, with that leprechaun smirk as Tom settled into his seat, “Did you finish picking all the gravel out of your ass?”
“Huh?” Tom grunted.
“From the landslide that buried you.”
I have a history of friendships with curmudgeons, so it was no surprise that Tom and I became friends. He’d been executive director of the North Dakota Republican Party shortly after statehood and even had a picture of Richard Nixon on his wall. I learned a lot about politics from Tom, and to his credit, he rather gently poked holes in my idealistic concepts about the way it all worked. I thought it could be a noble pursuit, but that’s the exception, not the norm.
Mostly politics is mud wrestling in suits.
He told me once about a longtime party official who didn’t like the way things were being done, so he pitched a fit and resigned, expecting, of course, everyone to beg him to come back. Instead, Secrest gleefully bought him a big plaque and organized a goodbye ceremony in which the expatriate was showered with platitudes. “He had tears in his eyes,” Tom guffawed. His laugh is the only one I’ve ever heard that could fit that description.
I loved his hair-brained optimism. He always had the next get-rich-quick scheme. He raised horses, German Wirehairs, and if I remember right, got into health supplements. Then there was a vague business model involving pecker-wood humor that I never quite grasped. He was fascinating, funny and flawed, so I did a feature story on him once.
I still remember when Bette Sanger, a gritty city councilwoman came in to pick up her weekly copy of the Adams County Record. Now, Bette had sort of a Bella Abzug vibe with a serial killer undercurrent, and I adored her. She sneered with those blood-red lips under some abomination she called a hat. “Well, there he is—a horse’s ass!” she snapped. Tom howled when I told him.
