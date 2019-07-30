Adolph Frank Klepetka, 87, passed away peacefully with family at his side at Munson Medical Center on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Per his wishes there will not be a funeral service. His burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Adolph was born on Oct. 3, 1931, on the family farm near Lidgerwood, North Dakota.
He worked on the farm with his parents and seven siblings before joining the U.S. Air Force on his 19th birthday. It was while he was in the Air Force stationed in Empire, that he met his future wife, Marianne (VanLeishout) in Traverse City at the Michigan movie theater. They were married on June 6, 1953, at the First Congregational Church on Washington Street in Traverse City. Last month they had just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. When his four kids were younger he spent weekends coaching baseball and every year he would drive the family back to North Dakota to visit his relatives and see the country.
Adolph retired from the State Hospital, where he worked first in nursing and then in the maintenance department. Adolph really never left the farm, and before and after he retired he would drive all around the area and rototill gardens.
Adolph loved to tease, whether it was his grandkids, greats or local waitresses and cashiers. Adolph liked to go to garage sales, work in his large gardens, work on multiple small engines, welding, collecting clocks and enjoyed watching and feeding the birds. He passed that passion down to his family. He also had great pleasure eating his sweet rolls, pies and ice cream.
Thanks to Dr. Koszinski, he enjoyed 18 extra years to spend with his wife, Marianne; sisters: Marcella Wahl, Alice Haugen; brother; Ernie; in-laws: Diane, Dixie, Beverly Elaine, Cathy and Eddie. He is survived by his sons: John (Merilee), Ypsilanti, Michigan, Bob (Jodie), Allen, Texas: daughters: Susan (David) Heydlauff, Traverse City, Janet (Michael) Teel, Kalamazoo, Michigan; and eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Adolph was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Frank; brothers: Chester, Victor and Albert; sister, Alma Orth; and brothers-in-law: Wilbur Wahl, Eldon Orth and Tready Haugen.
The family would like to thank the staff at Munson Medical Center who took such great care of our loved one.
