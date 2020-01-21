After a hot first half, the Tiger shooters cool down on Thursday night

It was a tale of two halves Thursday night in Region 1 girls basketball action.
Tri-State came out running against Milnor-North Sargent, jumping ahead to as many as 11 points in the first half.
The Bulldogs changed defenses and went man-to-man, which limited open shots for the Lady Tigers and allowed the Bulldogs to claw their way back in to claim a 63-60 victory on the road at Campbell-Tintah, Minnesota.
When the Lady Tigers scored, it allowed them to pressure the Bulldogs, forcing numerous turnovers. However, when they weren’t able to score in the second half, the full-court press had to be benched.
“You have to be able to score in order to put the press on. We got cold and we weren’t scoring,” said Tri-State coach Brenda Dahlgren. “That is the only reason we backed off.”
The Tigers did have a last-second chance to tie when sophomore guard Mary Rupp ran to the far sidelines with seven seconds on the clock. Her shot was too strong and bounced off the rim. The Tigers rebounded and put up two more shots, which just missed the mark and left a relieved Bulldog team with the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.