Alexander Warzeka, 96

Alexander “Buddy” Warzeka, 96, formerly of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Geneseo, North Dakota, with burial to follow at St. Martin Cemetery, Geneseo.
He was born in Geneseo on Dec. 12, 1922, the youngest son of the late Alexander and Theresa (Boik) Warzeka.
On Jan. 5, 1943, he entered the U.S. Army and served his country during World War II. After his honorable discharge Jan. 29, 1946, he resided in Chicago where he married his first wife Eileen and raised his daughter, Lorna.
When he retired in 1987, he returned to North Dakota and enjoyed spending his time fishing, hunting and gardening, all of which he loved.
He moved back to Chicago to be with his daughter and his grandchildren in 2014 after his wife Mary passed away.
Buddy was the loving father of Lorna Widdes and the late Ken, and cherished Grandpa Al of Jason (Michele) Widdes, Mike (Holly) Widdes and Sarah Widdes.
His grandchildren were his treasures. He was Uncle Bud to many nieces and nephews and a dear brother of the now deceased Irene Bauch, Raymond Warzeka, Evelyn Warzeka, Joanne Eakins, William Warzeka and Bobbi Murack.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Wounded Warrior project of the V.A. Support www.woundedwarriorproject.org or Juvenile Protection Association of Chicago www.jpachicago.org is preferred.
Dahlstrom Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
