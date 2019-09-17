Quantcast
ALFRED AND SHEILA NEIBER: Have you ever heard of aronia berries?

Alfred Neiber is shown here eating a aronia berry.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

Why are the Neibers in the news?

• Alfred, Sheila and Jason Neiber turned a junk yard into a fertile field on the northeastern edge of Lidgerwood. They still have to pick iron debris out of the field when it rains, but this 5 acre lot gave them the space to plant 4,000 aronia berry plants four years ago.

• The News Monitor will feature this story in the next edition. Alfred Neiber is shown here eating a berry.

The Neibers asked for harvest help

• The Neibers harvested their aronia berries Tuesday, Sept. 10. They hired pickers to come and pluck the berries from their many plants. Last year the Neibers asked for help from a nearby Hutterite colony when harvesting the berries. Neiber said 40 women picked about nine of the 26 rows.

• She is selling batches of aronia berries picked during last year’s harvest. They took a different marketing strategy for this year’s harvest of aronia berries.

In their own words

• Sheila Neiber drinks aronia berry juice every day. “It gives me more energy. If I don’t do it every day, I can tell the difference. I’ve got to get my kids to take this and get them healthy. The health benefits are truly amazing. This is a new super berry. The aronia berry is dark. The darker they are, the more antioxidants they contain,” she said.

