All you can eat baked chicken was on the menu

If the idea of not having to cook a big meal on Sunday, March 1 sounded appealing, then the Lidgerwood American Legion Hall was definitely the place to be for an all-you-can-eat smorgasbord.
Baked ham, baked chicken, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner rolls, assorted salads and desserts were served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Just reading the menu should have had your mouth watering. If not, perhaps hearing funds raised during this event will benefit the Lidgerwood daycare committee’s renovations so this southeastern North Dakota community continues to have a licensed childcare facility.
“This baby was all you can eat, so people came hungry,” said Lidgerwood Community Club President Wanda Lesner, which is sponsoring the smorgasbord this Sunday.
Daycare at capacity
Money from this smorgasbord will help the Lidgerwood childcare committee install new flooring and paint, what is considered phase one of its remodeling project, said Nathan Frolek, president of the committee. The five-person committee also is made up of Carissa Lane, Ashlie Biewer, Des Possehl and Darby Harles.
The daycare still is being housed at Bergen Lutheran Church fellowship hall as renovations are made at a house that was purchased earlier. Operations will move essentially across the alley once work on the main level is completed, Frolek said. It’s hoped the daycare can move into its new home this summer, he said.
The house is rather ideal to be used as a daycare facility, he said. The entryway has a long closet that can be used as cubbies for the daycare kids or to hold their car seats, Frolek said. It is a rambler with a basement that was built about 70 years ago, he said.
Phase one is work that must be done upstairs, which largely is new flooring and paint.
“We all have full-time jobs, so doing this work on our own time has been a challenge. But people in Lidgerwood have done a great job trying to keep up with the project and help,” Frolek said
Phase two is downstairs work. The committee hasn’t determine what must be done in phase two and will wait to see how the new daycare fits the house before making that decision, Frolek said.
The daycare is at full capacity with a waiting list, he said. There typically are about 12 children at the daycare each day. The full-time director is Deejay Amundsen, who has another full-time staff member and a few part timers, Frolek said. There also have been community volunteers who come in and help as well, he said.
Donations continue to come in, including a grant from Red River Telephone to purchase a new dishwasher, and a $1,000 donation from the Tewaukon Rod and Gun Club. Hearing the daycare was selected to receive funds from Sunday’s smorgasbord is important to keep this daycare project moving forward, Frolek said.
“These smorgasbords are a huge hit. Every club has its own niche as far as fundraising goes. Seems like the Lidgerwood Community Club has found their niche. This event is a great time to get everyone together and share a meal at a great facility,” Frolek said.
Community Club history
This weekend’s smorgasbord is a little early for the Lidgerwood Community Club to be sporting its new shirts and sweatshirts, but Lesner said by the time the group rolls out Burger Nights this summer, club members should be easily identifiable, Lesner said.
The Community Club holds fundraisers a few times a year to keep activities like Santa and Heritage days free for children and their parents. It also selects recipients for funds to help, such as what is being done for the Lidgerwood daycare initiative.
Having the Community Club resurrected means many events here can stay free. In recent years the Community Club has worked to improve the Lidgerwood Pool Park, helped build Heritage Days into a three-day event during the summer and provided funding to support the daycare initiative.
The club also is in the midst of purchasing 10 new picnic tables for the park — four have been purchased with six more to go. Also on the docket is replacing old garbage cans there, Lesner said. Today’s Community Club includes people from all walks of life. You want to peel potatoes or clean tables, then come on down, the club doesn’t turn anyone away who wants to help, Lesner said.
