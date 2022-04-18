America the Beautiful: ‘initiative’ or ‘land grab’?

“Land is the most powerful statement about the rights of the people,” Kathy Skroch said Tuesday, April 12 in Wahpeton. “The goal of Karl Marx and the socialists was the abolishment of private property ownership.”
Skroch, a Republican who represented North Dakota District 26 in the state House of Representatives before it was redistricted, was one of five District 25 candidates speaking at a meeting of Richland County, North Dakota, township officers. District 25, which includes all of Richland County and the southeastern portion of Sargent County, North Dakota, has state legislature races that will be affected by the June 14, 2022 state primary and Nov. 8, 2022 general election.
While speaking, Skroch discussed the North Dakota Farm Bureau’s opposition to the Biden administration’s “America the Beautiful” initiative, which she called a “land grab.” The initiative is “designed to ‘protect’ 30 percent more of America’s land and oceans by 2030,” NDFB stated, and according to information Skroch shared, there is a long-term goal of permanently preserving “50 percent of our lands and oceans by 2050.”
“They will do that, in part, by using the type of actions that allow eminent domain to force a landowner to surrender his property rights,” Skroch said. “Because it’s ‘good for the environment.’”
Following the meeting, Skroch said that many guests were unaware of the America the Beautiful initiative. A count during her speech indicated only three people had prior knowledge of this idea. It was part of her intent when speaking, Skroch said, to spark the crowd’s interest.
“I do want you to research this,” she said Tuesday.
More information about the opposition is at ndfb.org/30x30. More information for supporters is at doi.gov/priorities/america-the-beautiful.
“Agriculture’s being assessed and if the climatologists decide anything’s going to have a negative impact, there’s going to be an effort to suppress that,” Skroch said Thursday, April 14. “There has to be some common sense logic about this.”
Speaking in Wahpeton, Skroch said it was a matter of fighting against ideas, individuals and organizations including “in part, the One World Order,” plus U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (“very active in returning the land to the wild, in whatever methods they must use”), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams, the Sierra Club, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Environmental Protection Agency.
“(It involves) every agency that enfolds us and enforces regulations on property owners and land owners and ag producers,” Skroch said.
June’s primary will determine which two of three District 25 Republican North Dakota House candidates will run alongside incumbent state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25. In addition to Skroch, there is state Sen. Jason Heitkamp of the now-redistricted District 26 and incumbent state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25. All candidates, including the Democratic-Nonpartisan ticket of former District 26 state Sen. Jim Dotzenrod and incumbent state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, are running for four-year terms in the North Dakota Legislature.
During his remarks, Heitkamp urged meeting guests to keep in contact with their local representatives.
“We have a lot of roads and bridges in the area that are going to need some help in the future,” Heitkamp said. “I know the Prairie Dog bill hasn’t been working the way they want it to. Hopefully in the next session, we can work on some of that stuff to get it resolved.”
Mitskog made similar comments, saying she was hoping for a realignment of funding priorities once the North Dakota Legislature meets again for its 2023 session. Richland County has many deficient bridges and their maintenance needs to be treated as a long-term investment, she said before turning to the proposed Midwest Carbon Express carbon capture pipeline.
“I liken what’s going on with what happened with DAPL and the (Fargo-Moorhead) Diversion. They came in heavy-handed and didn’t respect local landowners. I’m going to encourage (the North Dakota Department of Transportation and Summit Carbon Solutions) to look at existing energy corridors and use public right of way for this project,” she said.
Heitkamp also mentioned a proposed alternative to a portion of the 210 Bypass in Wahpeton. Earlier in April, Daily News reported that he intends the new bypass to utilize existing but newly-improved roads to the west of land including the site of the planned Homestead Addition development.
Dotzenrod did not attend the township officers meeting, while Luick gave an update on how local water boards throughout North Dakota are addressing assessment and management issues.
“What’s happening is that if there’s an argument between a landowner and the drain board, it tends to go to district court,” he said. “That gets expensive. The state water commission gets involved with some of them, but what we’re looking at having is a mediation board. It won’t cost the landowners quite as much to go with the board, so we’re trying to get that set up.”
Schreiber-Beck opted not to give formal remarks, but said hello from the audience.
“I am wholly supportive of any funding of townships,” she said.
Look to News Monitor and Daily News for continued local, state and national election coverage.
