Annual Holiday train blasts into Hankinson with shower of fireworks

Amber Eller and daughter Kirby weren’t about to let a little cold stop their holiday fun. They bundled up and sang along with the CP Railways Holiday Train Saturday evening, which stops in Canada and the U.S., including an annual trek to Hankinson.
Then here came the grandmas. Kirby’s grandma, who is Brenda Radloff of Hankinson, celebrated her birthday Saturday, so the two were able to take in a Christmas show with Amber’s mom. Plus they also were able to set up the Christmas tree for Amber’s grandma, who is Doris Hubrig of Hankinson. “We made a day of it,” she said.
Below zero temperatures couldn’t dampen the spirits of anyone on the CP Rails Holiday Train, which made its annual stop in Hankinson Saturday evening with a blast of lights and music. Coming into the city, fireworks welcomed the train decked out in millions of Christmas lights, enough to be visible for miles in this stunning holiday glow on a dark night.
Bundled up and singing Christmas songs, steam poured from the mouths of hundreds of spectators as they sang carols with this year’s entertainers — Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott.
This marks the 20th year CP Railways has offered the Holiday Train in both Canada and the U.S. The main mission is to draw awareness about hunger in both countries. The Holiday Train allows the community to conduct an enormous food collection before it arrives — everything raised in a community stays there. Canned goods filled the front of the Hankinson Community Center Saturday.
Through the years, CP Rails has donated 4.5 million pounds of food across North America, along with an annual donation of $4,500 donation to the Richland-Wilkin Emergency Food Pantry, which again was donated Saturday night.
The U.S. train departed Montreal, Canada, on Nov. 25. The holiday journey will take it back to Canada with the final show in Gleichen, Alberta on Dec. 18.
