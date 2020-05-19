‘Anyway ... happy Mother’s Day, I guess’

Well, it’s time for my annual post-Mother’s Day column. I don’t think I’ve ever managed to publish a column before Mother’s Day because, frankly, I’ve been flying by the seat of my pants so long my butt should have wings and a parachute.
I suppose I deserve some credit. At least I’m writing this on Mother’s Day. In the interest of social-distancing, the kids and I won’t attend the cookout scheduled for mid-blizzard in Frederick, South Dakota today. A global pandemic. Snow in May. Murder hornets. What’s next?
Our absence will be a profound disappointment to Dylan and India because they love to watch Grandma Jan gang up on me. You read right. All you really need to know about my mother is she is capable of ganging up on you all by herself. If she’d been in the military, I’m pretty sure the enemy would be radioing in for air support. “Hurry, she’s got us surrounded.”
My mother is the master of the jibe, slight and subtle dig.
I’ve never seen the job description, but I’m convinced her primary mission was to keep my ego in check.
I think I understand the psychology. I was the first of six kids. I think my parents wanted to establish some discipline early on. Of course, the thing you learn as a parent is that, temperamentally, kids are pretty much who they are going to be upon birth. I was a bit of a rebel. No doubt that threw my folks into a bit of a panic. They were planning a large family. Can you imagine six of me? They had to nip it in the bud.
“Grandma,” India asked once at the dinner table, “If my dad was so terrible, why did you keep having kids?”
“Oh, we knew we could do better than that,” she said without missing a beat.
When I called her last year, I began the conversation by wishing her a happy Mother’s Day and immediately took credit for the big day. “You really couldn’t have done it without me,” I said. You see, with my mom — in fact, with my whole family — you have to throw the first punch. Otherwise, you’re like the slowest water buffalo in those wildlife videos. It involves a lot of thrashing and splashing but eventually, the lions get you.
One time I called her and said, “Hi Mom, it’s your favorite son!”
“Mike!”
“No.”
“Scott!”
“Really?”
“Joel! I’m so glad you called.”
“No, Mom. Guess again.”
But she was stumped. I still can’t believe Joel beat me out. He was worse than me.
And I’ve told this story before, but it defines my mother. The only thing that has changed in the story is in the baseball game I’m about to tell you about, my mythical performance is now up to three home runs —including a grand slam — and a bases-clearing triple.
After the game, I walked pridefully to the station wagon where an ambush awaited. I sat down in the passenger seat, but before I got one self-congratulatory word out, she sniffed, “That pitcher wasn’t very good, was he?”
She’s a hard woman. Last Christmas, she declared the winners of the board game we were playing would get a shot of Jagermeister, which I really love. But she and my sisters won every game. Bunch of alchys. Do you you think she would give me even one pity shot? No. Absolutely not. And I remind you, it was Christmas.
Anyway, happy Mothers Day, I guess.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.