Archers vying to make their mark at Hankinson

Clancey Zimbelman of Oakes and Madison Blattenbauer of Hawley, Minnesota, were the top shooters in Pirate Archery’s recent tournament, held Jan. 24-25 at Hankinson Public School.
Zimbelman shot a 290 to take first place in the boys’ division, while Blattenbauer shot a 286 to take first among girls in the two-day tourney.
“The tournament was a huge success. Thank you to all the outside towns that participated along with their coaches that assisted,” said Jodi Sander, one of Pirate Archery’s coaches.
Still early in the archery season, archery athletes still only have about six weeks left before the State NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) tournament in Minot, which will be held March 20-21.
Pirate Archery has had successful seasons in recent years, routinely sending individuals and teams to the national tournament.
“Our kids are being strong in the program and hope to have it continue,” Sander said.
Top finishers:
• Zimbelman, Oakes, 290, first overall and among high school boys; Rylan Sanders, 285, tied for second, second among high school boys, third overall; Mason Kamlitz, Oakes, 285, tied for second, second among high school boys, third overall: Joshua Wiebusch, Wahpeton, 283 , fifth overall, fourth among high school boys; Hunter Kamlitz, Oakes, 282, sixth overall, fifth among high school boys; Bodie Anderson, Hankinson, 282, seventh overall, sixth place among high school boys.
• Blattenbauer, Hawley, 286, first overall and among high school girls; Ainsley Helgerson, Oakes, 285, second overall and among high school girls; Gracie Gunderson, Medina, 284, third overall and among high school girls; Zoey Bohnenstingl, Lidgerwood, 282, fifth overall, fourth among high school girls; Alivia Bassett, Hankinson, 282, sixth overall, fifth among high school girls.
• Rylee Suhr, Griggs County Central, 283, fourth overall and first among middle school girls; Ariana Onchuck, Hankinson, 280, seventh overall, second among middle school girls; Kirstan Loewen, Hankinson, 280, eighth overall, third place among middle school girls; Kaitlyn Folkman, Oakes, 279, ninth overall, fourth among middle school girls; Skyler Foertsch, Hankinson, 276, 11th overall, fifth among middle school girls.
• Braysen Sagert, Oakes, 286, second overall, first among middle school boys; Jaxon Hill, Wahpeton, 278, 14th overall, second among middle school boys; Colin Olson, North Sargent, 275, 15th overall, third among middle school boys; Nick Hansen, North Sargent, 271, 18th overall, fourth among middle school boys; Chris Titus, Oakes, 269, 22nd overall, fifth among middle school boys.
• Gunner Bladow, Hankinson, 268, 23rd overall, first among elementary boys; Brody Moore, Oakes, 268, 26th overall, second among elementary boys; Tucker Deering, Oakes, 259, 45th overall, third among elementary boys; Alex Jean, Hankinson, 250, 63rd overall, fourth among elementary boys; Walker Miller, Ellendale, 250, 64th overall, fifth among elementary boys.
• Braylyn McKown, Wyndmere, 269, 24th overall, first among elementary girls; Mackenzie Nogowski, North Sargent, 267, 27th overall, second among elementary girls; Adryanna Stirling, Hankinson, 247, 57th overall, third among elementary girls; Marley Foss, Oakes, 232, 80th overall, fourth among elementary girls; Tatum Stenson, Lidgerwood, 225, 88th overall, fifth among elementary girls.
