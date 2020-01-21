Quantcast

Ardyce Wisnewski, 86

Ardyce Wisnewski, 86, Forman, North Dakota, formerly of Geneseo, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at the Oakes Good Samaritan Society.

Visitation was held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, starting with a 10:10 a.m. rosary and 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Geneseo. Burial was at St. Martin Cemetery, Geneseo.

She was born Jan. 1, 1934 at Rapid City, South Dakota. She moved with her adopted parents, Lloyd and Inez Engebretson to the Rutland, North Dakota, area where she grew up and attended school. She married Henry Wisnewski in 1953, and they lived on a farm near Geneseo, where they raised their family. Ardyce held various jobs over the years, including an aide at the Four Seasons Nursing Home in Forman. She also worked at the Bingo Hall and loved playing bingo whenever she could.

Henry passed away on Oct. 11, 1979. Ardyce then lived in the Minneapolis area, Minnesota, until 1996 when she moved to Forman. In May 2017, she became a resident of the Oakes Good Samaritan Society.

She is survived by five children: Susan Parrow, Barb (Larry) Albertson, Rick Wisnewski, Keith (Rebecca) Wisnewski and Noel (Kris) Wisnewski; 10 grandchildren: Cheryl, Stephanie, Brock, Megan, Darci, Luke, Brock, Brandon, Jessica and Serenity; 10 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry; son, Neal; an infant daughter, Marsha; granddaughter, Amber; and grandson, Keith Wilber.

Dahlstrom Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements.

