Area senior centers to remain closed to in-site dining until June 30

Under the direction of the North Dakota Department of Human Services, all of Southeast Senior Services’ congregate sites in Richland County will remain closed to sit-down meals and activities through June 30.
The senior centers will continue to provide carry-out and home-delivered meals for those who qualify, just as they have been during this coronavirus shutdown.
Transportation still provides rides in Wahpeton, to rural riders into Wahpeton and to Richland County residents to Fargo. Only the driver and one rider are allowed in vehicles. To compensate, transportation services have been expanded as rides to Fargo are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The equipment lending program is still in operation. However, Southeast Senior Services asks clients to set up an appointment to look at or obtain healthcare equipment.
Hospital beds are no longer part of the equipment being loaned through this equipment lending program.
