Area students are named to UND Dean’s List

The University of North Dakota issued its fall 2019 dean’s list and president’s roll of honor.
Area students named to the dean’s list included Joseph Langenwalter of Fairmount, Lacey Dickerman and Jada Steinwehr of Hankinson, along with Zachary Even and Ryan Honl of Lidgerwood.
The dean’s list comprises students whose grade point averages are in the top 15 percent of the enrollment in each of the university’s degree granting colleges and schools. A student must have completed no fewer than 12 semester hours of academic work for the semester, of which eight or more hours must be graded work rather than “satisfactory/unsatisfactory.”
To qualify for the UND President’s Roll of Honor, a student must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The student must also have earned a minimum of 30 semester hours and completed a minimum of 12 hours at the close of the semester, eight of which must be for traditional letter grades.
