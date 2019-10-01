Quantcast
BRIEFS

Area students graduate NDSCS

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton awarded degrees, diplomas and certificates to Wahpeton, Fargo and online spring 2019 graduates.

The graduates include M’Kenna Krchnavy, Barney, associate’s degree in liberal arts; and Travis Askerooth, associate’s in liberal arts, Cayuga. Lidgerwood graduates included Carla Bohnenstingl, associate’s degree in business management, Ciara Honl, associate’s degree in registered nursing, Brittany Knaust, associate’s degree in dental hygiene, August Mickelson, associate’s degree in electrical technology, Hunter Nelson, associate’s degree in business management, Daniel Novotny, diploma in automotive technology and Emily Searles, associate’s degree in agriculture.

Other graduates were Brendan Colgrove, associate’s degree in precision machining technology and Ian Smith, certificate in welding technology, both of Milnor. Wyndmere graduates were Aaron Bell, associate’s degree in building construction technology, Joshua Henderson, associate’s degree in welding technology, Austin Rhody, associate’s degree in agriculture, and Megan Strege, associate’s degree in registered nursing.

