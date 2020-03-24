Area students inducted into National Technical Honor Society

Twenty-nine students from eight school districts who are members of the Southeast Region Career and Technology Center were approved by the center’s board for induction into the National Technical Honor Society.
Southeast Region Career and Technology Center in cooperation with NTHS were to induct it’s 31st class of select seniors into the national chapter at an honors dinner Wednesday, April 29 at the Wyndmere Community Center, until coronavirus halted public gatherings. These students excelled in their high schools and in SRCTC programs and classes. For students to be considered they must meet high level academic, CTE, personal and professional standards and pass a rigorous staff and administration review process.
Students include Laura Gutzmer, Sherilyn Gutzmer, Jessica Kuchera and Thomas Lothspeich of Wyndmere, Matthew Asche of North Sargent, Mikenzi Anderson, Lily Baldwin and Kaylee Harles of Lidgerwood; and Kiauna Bergh of Sargent Central.
Wahpeton students include Lexie Carlson, Cassandra DeVillers, Cassidy Greteman, Jaylyn Romereim and Draven Schillinger. Other students include Caleb Hauck and Callie Hauck of Ellendale, Kasen Anderson, Sidney Anderson and Jacob Bear of Lisbon; Jolee Brummund, Ryan Hermes, Jozy Kadoun, Megan Rodine, Logan Sell, Jaida Seyer, Kyle Thompson and Claire Wagner of Oakes.
