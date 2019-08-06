Area students receive Dollars for Scholars awards

North Dakota Dollars for Scholars recently awarded a number of scholarships. Winners this year were Hannah Meyer of Wahpeton, who received a $500 Mallie Ann Breuer Scholarship; Mya Steinwehr of Hankinson and Grace Holzhey of Colfax both received a $1,000 James A. Guy Memorial scholarship. Those receiving $1,000 returning student and graduate student scholarships were Isaac Samuels of Wahpeton, Abby Bladow of Hankinson, Ashlynn Stirling of Hankinson and Caleb Boehm of Colfax.
State and local Dollars for Scholars chapters promote a grassroots effort for local communities to raise scholarship funds, said State Director Staci Holzheimer.
