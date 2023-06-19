Armstrong visit part of ND Boys State conclusion

Washington, D.C. is the only place in the world where individuals are expected to be in three places at the same time, Kelly Armstrong said. The U.S. representative addressed a simulated joint session of Congress featuring North Dakota Boys State delegates.

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

There is no such thing as an average day for U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., several North Dakota Boys State delegates learned Friday, June 16.

Armstrong’s discussion of his responsibilities and obligations was prompted by a question from Colman Barth, Fairmount. Barth is one of eight young men from Richland County, North Dakota, who were among the 49 delegates in this year’s Boys State. This year’s 80th event concluded Friday on the North Dakota State College of Science campus in Wahpeton.

Delegates from Richland County, N.D., included Gavin Kratcha, far left, and behind him, Logan Falk, both Hankinson. Oaklee Medenwaldt, second from right, Hankinson, served as Boys State's U.S. Speaker of the House. Behind Medenwaldt is Ian Plummer, Wahpeton. On both sides of Medenwaldt are Luke Balas, Minot, and Jack Zimmer, Kenmare, N.D.
Patrick Shen, front center right, Fargo, is the 2023 Boys State Governor. He led a final salute to the U.S. flag.