Arnold “Arnie” V. Braun, 99, Rosholt, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Sanford Wheaton Medical Center in Wheaton, Minnesota.
The funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Rosholt, with the Rev. Gregg Frankman officiating. Music was provided by Lana Sand. Burial was at St. Nicholas Cemetery, rural Rosholt.
Visitation was held from 4-6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service Sunday, Sept. 29 at Eggers Funeral Home, Rosholt. Visitation continued Monday morning one hour prior to the service at the church.
Honorary pallbearers were the Rosholt Area Threshermen and the Rosholt Lions. Active pallbearers were Art Brandenburger, David Braun, Tim Cervenka, Larry Thomas, Todd Davis, Dan Foltz and Karl Kahlan.
Arnold Victor Braun was born July 30, 1920 to Bernard and Anna (Kraus) Braun at Petersburg, Nebraska. The family moved to Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, the next year. Arnie spent the next 15 years going to Sister’s School and helping on the family farm. For a few years he traveled back and forth from Nebraska to Rosholt, helping relatives on their farms. In 1940 he decided to stay in Rosholt after picking out the one gal that would be his partner for the rest of his life.
On Oct. 6, 1943 Arnold married the love of his life, Lauretta Thomas, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in rural Rosholt. Arnie and Lauretta farmed northeast of Rosholt for 40 years. Arnie also began doing electrical work and worked for Tommy Martinek a few years. In 1977 Arnie bought Tommy’s business in Rosholt and renamed it Arnie’s Electric. In 1982, Arnie and Lauretta moved into Rosholt. He retired at the age of 80, but continued driving school bus. Arnie loved driving school route bus and activity bus and getting to know all of the kids.
Arnie was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, where he served as a lector. He also belonged to the Rosholt Lions Club for 40 years and was a member of the Rosholt Area Threshermen Association.
Arnie was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings.
Survivors include his five children: Betty (Alfred) Feldick, Rosholt, Alfred (Pam) Braun, Hankinson, North Dakota, Theresa (Dwight) Wickander, Lakeville, Minnesota, Dennis Braun, Huron, South Dakota, and Melvin (Polly) Braun, Dwight, North Dakota; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Gaulrapp of Altoona, Wisconsin.
Arnold was preceded in death by his wife, Lauretta; parents, Bernard and Anna; brothers: Andy, Lawrence, Frances, Paul, George, and Eugene; sisters; Rose Mary Hefner and Louise Creamer; and great-grandson, Danny.
Eggers Funeral Home, Rosholt, was in charge of funeral arrangements.
