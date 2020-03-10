Arvid J. Kjos, 93, of Kimball, Nebraska, died at his home in Kimball on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Kimball, with the Rev. Corey Jenkins officiating. Burial was held at 2 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery, Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Arvid Johan Kjos was born in Fergus Falls, Minnesota on April 6, 1926, the son of Albert and Esther (Hauge) Kjos. He lived in Wyndmere, North Dakota, with his family and attended school there. Arvid married Amy Hakanson on March 1, 1944 and worked on the family farm with his father. He was married to Joan “Jan” Hitztaler in Reno, Nevada on May 6, 1968. He owned his own insurance agency in Mitchell, Nebraska, for many years. He moved to Kimball in 1996 when he retired from the insurance business. Arvid had a love for old tractors especially Oliver and Massey Ferguson, and enjoyed going to farm auctions. He was a member of the Masons, Shriners and Lions. His favorite thing to do was whatever he was working on at the time.
Survivors include his children: Arlin (Noreen) Kjos, Rock Springs, Georgia, Marie (Leonard) McGinnity, Aurora, Colorado, Melinda (Arlin) Mund, Milnor, North Dakota, John (Sheryll) Kjos, Milaca, Minnesota, Dale Kjos, Delamere, North Dakota, Estelle (Charles) Poulton, Moravian Falls, North Carolina, Carlotta (Dwight) Rasmussen, Jamestown, North Dakota, Steve Kjos, Scottsbluff, and Bruce (Diane) Krause, Woodland, California; 30 grandchildren; 107 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Amy; his second wife, Jan; and son, Byron Krause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.