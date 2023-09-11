230912-news-monitor-p3-ask-a-trooper

Question: I read your column in the newspaper but don’t think I’ve seen this question. When traveling in the Twin Cities with the required number of passengers in your car, can you use the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes? Do you need to have a transponder set to carpool or some setting to indicate you meet the minimum number of passengers? I often have enough passengers but no transponder.

Answer: Excellent question. I have not had this question in my “Ask a Trooper” article before. The answer is yes, you can use it as you described. I think the topic of HOV lanes or the E-ZPass lanes would be helpful for others. E-ZPass Minnesota is a strategy to move more people during busy weekday commutes. E-ZPass lanes move more people by providing a designated lane that is free for buses, motorcycles, and vehicles with two or more people including children and infants (HOV 2+). Solo drivers pay a fee when they choose to use E-ZPass during peak hours in Minnesota.



