Attorney general: ‘It’s the right thing to do’

When Director of Corrections and Rehabilitation Leann Bertsch announced a new “Justice Reinvestment” program to reduce the prison population and cut recidivism, this column hailed the program.
Bertsch was in Norway and found it had less recidivism than North Dakota and decided this was the time to change tactics. Norway demonstrated a strong interest in closing the gap between life in prison and life back in society. Now North Dakota is doing the same.
Motivated by the spiraling cost of hosting more prisoners, state policymakers were becoming concerned over the cost of around $50,000 per prisoner, per year. Drugs are pushing the figures. In 2013 we had around 3,400 drug arrests and in 2018 it was 5,400.
According to Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, recorded by Sam Easter of the North Dakota Newspaper Association, “if we are not adequately and affordably addressing addiction and treatment for addiction, we are only going to see these people back in the criminal justice system time and again.”
With that ominous observation we need to look at comments by those on the scene and detect what they are trying to tell us about the program.
Earlier this year, Aaron Birst of the North Dakota State’s Attorney Association, said that $7 million for community behavioral health was not much at all. Gov. Doug Burgum declined to say how much he would spend on behavioral health in the future and admitted we were not spending enough. Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick wouldn’t guess.
Unfortunately, the whole focus for both the legislative and executive branches has been reducing the cost of incarceration. It’s supposed to be a money-saver but it won’t look like one if we have to make a heavy investment upfront.
As a former state budget director, I can tell you we are really looking at a costly change in the style of casework involving supervision and rehabilitation programs. The idea is to help these prisoners find jobs and housing while adapting to their new environment.
Stenehjem touched on rehabilitation when saying we need to look beyond cost-saving and see “it’s the right thing to do for people who are addicted.”
Unfortunately, we don’t always do the right thing.
