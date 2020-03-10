Audrey Hill, 83, Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Knute Nelson Care Center, Alexandria, Minnesota.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home chapel, Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation was one hour prior to the service, with the Rev. Dean Bjorlin officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Audrey Mae Berg was born on May 30, 1936, to Harold and Florence (Knutson) Berg in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. She grew up and attended school in Lidgerwood, graduating from high school in 1953. Following her education, she was united in marriage to Rodney Hill. The couple farmed near Veblen, South Dakota, where they raised their six children. The family moved to Wahpeton in 1978. In 1986, Audrey moved to San Bernardino, California, to spend time with her sisters. A few years later she moved to Bloomington, Minnesota, to be closer to her children and grandchildren. After living in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, area for awhile, she moved to the Wahpeton/Breckenridge, Minnesota, area.
Audrey enjoyed reading, playing cards and bingo, doing puzzles and was very fond of angels. She loved Christmas. Her family would joke that she was worse than the kids about wanting to open presents. She cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Audrey is survived by her three daughters: Deb (Kern) Tracy, Fairmount, North Dakota, Cindy (Scott) Beving, Elbow Lake, Minnesota, and Rachel Baus, Elbow Lake; her son, Dennis (Kathy Kelly) Hill, of Phoenix, Arizona; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Doyle Thielman; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Berg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Florence; son, Robert Hill; daughter, Susan Kristofferson; grandson, Christopher Beving; brother, Harold Berg; sisters: Harriet Hoffpauir, Mavis Thomson and Frances Thielman.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota, was in charge of arrangements.
