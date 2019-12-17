Quantcast

AUXILIARY IS SANTA TO VET’S HOME

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
AUXILIARY IS SANTA TO VET’S HOME
Buy Now

Lidgerwood American Legion Auxiliary members Rosalie Dallmann, Phyllis Lentz and Carol Jentz, Ivadell Woytassek, Cindy Saunders,  Karen Saunders, Paulette Lejer, Janell Schultz and Joanne Allen played Santa to the Lidgerwood Veterans Home.

 Submitted

Lidgerwood American Legion Auxiliary of Bullis Post 84 went to Lisbon’s Veteran’s Home recently with enough Christmas gifts for each resident to choose three.

All these gifts were displayed on the many tables at the Veteran’s Home.

These Christmas gifts could even be wrapped and sent in the mail. Bob and Joanne Moerke also helped Auxiliary members.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories