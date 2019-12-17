AUXILIARY IS SANTA TO VET’S HOME

Lidgerwood American Legion Auxiliary of Bullis Post 84 went to Lisbon’s Veteran’s Home recently with enough Christmas gifts for each resident to choose three.
All these gifts were displayed on the many tables at the Veteran’s Home.
These Christmas gifts could even be wrapped and sent in the mail. Bob and Joanne Moerke also helped Auxiliary members.
