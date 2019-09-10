Tri-State had an attitude check Friday night as Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page came to town, handing the Tigers a 46-20 loss at home.
The Tigers came off a two-game winning streak and thought themselves invincible in North Dakota 9-man football, said coach Fernando Reese, forgetting that what stood between them and another win was the Spartan’s two big backs — Jack Ihry and Blake Jacobsen. The two were virtually impossible for the Tigers to take down Friday night.
“They thought they had it all figured out and were complacent. Now it’s time to go back to the drawing board,” Reese said.
F-S-H-P didn’t have to dig too deep into their offensive arsenal Friday night. Ihry ran straight up the middle, while Jacobsen veered to the outside. The two combined for five of the Spartan’s six touchdowns.
The Tigers missed multiple tackles, Reese said. “There were a lot of tackles where our heads were down and we didn’t see who was hidden. We have to tackle. That’s all it is. That is what this game came down to,” he said.
Scoring:
FSHP - Blake Jacobsen 35 yard run (Jack Ihry run).
TS - Derick Carl 14 yard pass to Hayden Lick (run failed).
FSHP - Jacobsen 6 yard run (Owen Zerface run).
TS - Carl 3 yard pass to Tyler Leverson (Carl run).
FSHP - Ihry 60 yard kick return (Zerface pass to Philip Platt).
FSHP - Ihry 12 yard run (Ihry run).
TS - Carl 13 yard pass to Leverson (pass failed).
FSHP - Ihry 1 yard run (Zerface run).
FSHP - Zerface 14 yard run (pass failed).
Area 9-man results
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood traded points with Richland before falling 26-24 Friday night on the road.
The Warbirds had 353 total yards, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Colt quarterback Cole Myers, who had a clutch game with several key Richland players out with injuries, said Warbird coach Scott Strenge. Myers did just enough to keep the Warbirds in his shadow.
Hankinson lost 54-36 to MayPort-Clifford-Galesburg, but Pirate coach Jason Monilaws said he was not disappointed in this road game.
“The score wasn’t an indication of the game. We actually had our best game of the year, hands down. We came together tonight and all the pieces fell into place,” Monilaws said.
