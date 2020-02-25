Quantcast
BRIEFS

Barton and Sander both made the U of J Dean’s List

Submitted

Connor Barton of Wyndmere and Jaidyn Sander of Hankinson met the academic criteria to be named on the University of Jamestown’s fall semester dean’s list.

