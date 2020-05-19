Quantcast

Barton, Sander make spring dean’s list at University of Jamestown

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Barton, Sander make spring dean’s list at University of Jamestown
Submitted

Connor Barton of Wyndmere and Jaidyn Sander of Hankinson were named to the University of Jamestown spring semester Dean’s List.

Barton and Sander maintained a semester GPA of 3.50 or better.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories