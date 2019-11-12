Baseball will always be a reminder to believe

When I woke at 1:30 a.m., the Nationals were World Series champions. I’d been cheering for them, but by the sixth inning, with the Astros up 2-0 in the seventh game of the series so I turned in. It’d been a long day.
Greinke had been lights out, and these days, when a team gets to the sixth or seventh inning, the bullpen usually closes the door. Oh, yea of little faith.
It was the need to know the outcome that jolted me awake. The final score was 6-2. As I blearily read the recap on my phone, I noted with satisfaction that Anthony Rendon, the Nat’s third-baseman, had hit a home run that helped drive Greinke out of the game.
An old baseball teammate of mine was over for dinner a few days earlier and I kept raving, “Watch this guy bat.” Rendon has the stance of an insolent teenager leaning against a wall with a cigarette dangling from his lips, but his eyes, hovering above a jet black goatee, are that of an unrepentant killer. Later when I was in the other room, Doug yelled, “Get back here for the replay.” Rendon had saved a double with a snag on a viciously-struck ball, then threw the man out at first.
God, I love this game.
I watched more baseball this year than I had in years. My first love was the Orioles, but you can’t really come from the Dakotas and not cheer for the Twins. You have to go back to Kirby and Hrbek, Brunansky, Gladden and Gaetti to find a Twins team as fun to watch.
The Twins hit more homers than any team ever, and the defense was often brilliant. Remember, I grew up watching Brooks Robinson — still the best ever — so the sheer athleticism it takes to react to a hard hopper and turn a double play or make the long throw to first still thrills me.
Some players from previous generations remain the best ever. No one’s a better hitter than Ted Williams. Has anyone ever been better than Willie Mays? But overall, today’s pitchers and hitters are better, and the fielding is better than the game has ever seen.
I went for a drive this morning to grab a newspaper and puff on a stogie, but mostly, just to clear my head and think about how much I’ll miss baseball in the coming months.
You can love a sport, but with baseball it’s a romance.
It’s chess.
It’s chance.
Guts and guile.
It’s possible impossibilities and the Miracle Mets in 1969. It’s sunflower seeds in a sling. Baseball always reminds us to believe.
I’m a fan, but no one in our family knows more about the Twins than my sister Sherry, a pretty fair player herself. She and I played hardball as kids. Sometimes she’d have to go in to ice her swollen hand, but she always returned. After that, softball was a breeze.
As I cruised, pulling over to let soybean-laden trucks roar past, I thought about why I’ve come back to baseball. I love football, but I feel guilty about the damage it does. I became a Dolphins fan in 1968, when they were on the rise, so it was tough to watch Nick Buoniconti, who stood out in an era of great linebackers, fade and die under the assault of dementia.
I wish Muhammad Ali had quit sooner.
Baseball is kinder to its heroes. But it’s more than that. It’s the pastoral elegance. It’s a picnic in the park with occasional acrobatics and fireworks. I spent a couple of summers watching the Denver Bears—before the Rockies—with the same fans in the same seats, under the same sun, watching the likes of Paul O’ Neil and Barry Larken polish their skills. Larkin’s in Canton now.
If I come across a Little League game on a summer day, I often stop, grab a bag of sunflower seeds, watch, and remember.
I remember walking from center to right field between batters to get a handful of seeds from Kevin Hahne. He kept them in his sling. We had a thin roster, so he played with a broken arm, and I’d have to throw the ball in after he caught it. He hit OK one-handed, and we were pretty good—something like 22-2, I think.
I kicked myself when I woke up. I’d paid for the dinner but skipped dessert. Still, I went back to my dreams with a smile.
