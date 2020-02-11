Basketball games this week

All games start at about 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Tri-State BBB at Northern Cass; Richland BBB at Hankinson; Wyndmere-Lidgerwood BBB at Maple Valley
Thursday, Feb. 13
Tri-State GBB at Richland
Friday, Feb. 14
Hankinson BBB at Fargo Oak Grove; Tri-State GBB at Britton-Hecla, S.D.; Sargent Central BBB at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (Wyndmere)
Monday, Feb. 17
Hankinson GBB at Wilmot, S.D.; Tri-State GBB at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (Lidgerwood)
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Tri-State BBB at Wilmot; Edgeley-Kulm BBB at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (Wyndmere)
