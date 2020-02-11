Basketball games this week
Buy Now

Tri-State's Brandon Gruenwald and Hankinson's Austin Bladow are shown here. The Tigers and Pirates are both up this week with games. Check the schedule to see what days and who they will be playing.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

All games start at about 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Tri-State BBB at Northern Cass; Richland BBB at Hankinson; Wyndmere-Lidgerwood BBB at Maple Valley

Thursday, Feb. 13

Tri-State GBB at Richland

Friday, Feb. 14

Hankinson BBB at Fargo Oak Grove; Tri-State GBB at Britton-Hecla, S.D.; Sargent Central BBB at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (Wyndmere)

Monday, Feb. 17

Hankinson GBB at Wilmot, S.D.; Tri-State GBB at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (Lidgerwood)

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Tri-State BBB at Wilmot; Edgeley-Kulm BBB at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (Wyndmere)

Tags

Load comments