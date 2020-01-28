Quantcast
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: What happened last week in Class B basketball?

Hankinson's Kya Mauch, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood's Preston Bohnenstingl and Tri-State's Hannah Leverson.

 News Monitor file photos

MONDAY, Jan. 20

CLINTON-GRACEVILLE BEARDSLEY 33, HANKINSON 28

HANKINSON LEADERS: Jasmin Mauch 2, Alicia Biewer 2, Kya Mauch 19, Sadie Keller 5.

“We slowed the game down and were very patient on offense. The game came down to the final minute,” said Hankinson coach Tony Herder.

TUESDAY, Jan. 21

RICHLAND 74, WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD 38

SCORING LEADERS: Richland - Carter Lingen 18, Colten Mickelson 9, Cole Myers 19, Zach Wulfekuhle 14, Nick Thompson 2, Colten Evenson 10, Carson Anderson 2. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood - Matt Heley 2, Carson Buchholz 2, Levi Metcalf 3, Preston Bohnenstingl 10, Adam Baldwin 8, Cory Hulm 2, Zach Frankki 4, Nick Puetz 7.

“We got off to a slow start, trailing 11-0, and just couldn’t get anything going. We had some good looks that didn’t fall and it just snowballed from there,” said Warbird coach Todd Hosford. “We committed 20 turnovers and allowed 18 offensive rebounds. That is a recipe for disaster against any team, especially one as talented as Richland is. We did some nice things but right now we can’t put it together for four quarters.”

THURSDAY, Jan. 23

NORTHERN CASS 67, WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD 47

WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD LEADERS: Tiffany Springer 20, Gracie Kaczynski 8, Kendra Kaczynski 6, Zoey Bohnenstingl 6, Sherilyn Gutzmer 4, Ashlie Mauch 3.

TRI-STATE 58, ENDERLIN 49

TRI-STATE LEADERS: Alyssa Hensch 2, Kya Navratil 15, Hannah Leverson 20, Rehme Laurence 4, Taiha Lick 4, Halle Hokanson 2, Mary Rupp 11.

“It was an awesome game for us, probably the best game we’ve played all year. The girls are really starting to buy into my program and really improve on their passes, shot selection and rebounding,” said coach Brenda Dahlgren. “Hannah led the way with 20 points. Kya had a heck of a game with 15 and Mary chipped in 11. Alyssa had a super game under the basket with 10 rebounds.”

