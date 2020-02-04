Quantcast
Basketball this week:

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood's Gracie Kaczynski tries to pull the ball away from Sargent Central's Makayla Bopp.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

Games at 7:30 p.m. unless listed

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Kindred GBB at Hankinson; Wyndmere-Lidgerwood GBB at Lisbon

Thursday, Feb. 6

Enderlin BBB at Tri-State (Fairmount); Northern Cass BBB at W-L (Wyndmere)

Friday, Feb. 7

Hankinson BBB at Northern Cass; Florence-Henry, S.D., GBB at Tri-State (Rosholt, S.D.)

Saturday, Feb. 8

NDSCS Girls Basketball Shootout — W-L vs. Oakes, 12 p.m.; Sargent Central vs. Northern Cass, 1:30 p.m.; Central Cass vs. Milnor-North Sargent, 3 p.m.; Grafton JV vs. Maple Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Tri-State vs. Hankinson, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 10

Hankinson GBB at Milnor-North Sargent; Lisbon GBB at Tri-State (Rosholt)

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Tri-State BBB at Northern Cass; Richland BBB at Hankinson; W-L BBB at Maple Valley

