Basketball this week:

Games at 7:30 p.m. unless listed
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Kindred GBB at Hankinson; Wyndmere-Lidgerwood GBB at Lisbon
Thursday, Feb. 6
Enderlin BBB at Tri-State (Fairmount); Northern Cass BBB at W-L (Wyndmere)
Friday, Feb. 7
Hankinson BBB at Northern Cass; Florence-Henry, S.D., GBB at Tri-State (Rosholt, S.D.)
Saturday, Feb. 8
NDSCS Girls Basketball Shootout — W-L vs. Oakes, 12 p.m.; Sargent Central vs. Northern Cass, 1:30 p.m.; Central Cass vs. Milnor-North Sargent, 3 p.m.; Grafton JV vs. Maple Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Tri-State vs. Hankinson, 6 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
Hankinson GBB at Milnor-North Sargent; Lisbon GBB at Tri-State (Rosholt)
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Tri-State BBB at Northern Cass; Richland BBB at Hankinson; W-L BBB at Maple Valley
