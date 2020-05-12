Being the ‘slow one’ has its advantages

I think I’ll have my morning coffee on the patio. But not this morning. It’s foggy, windy and 43 degrees — conditions I would have appreciated in February, but we lose our sense of perspective each spring, don’t we? Even on the Northern Plains we feel entitled to fair weather. Can you imagine how insufferable Floridians must be?
Yesterday I planted the flowers I got from Eve’s Floral in Ashley. Most of the perennials are stretching out after a winter slumber, including yellow tulips that came with the house 22 years ago. But they’re predicting frost on Thursday, so we’ll tuck the annuals in before we go to bed.
The tiller is atilt, disassembled on the patio after the installation of new belts and cable. I’m a little leery of reassembling the thing because the belts I got at Martell’s Carquest in Wishek aren’t exactly the same, and I’ve ordered the factory models that are made of a special alloy of rubber, gold, platinum, sapphires, unicorn spit and extortion.
With the frost a few days away, I may punt and wait for factory belts, because I’m still emotionally scarred from an incident that took place the summer of 1974 when I was working for Tom Heis, southeast of Frederick, South Dakota. He and I spent one swelteringly-hot morning installing new belts on a swather. Miserable work. When we started it up, the belts shredded in a cacophonous clatter. Rubber shrapnel everywhere, bouncing off tin. Like bad confetti at a worse parade. Fire in the hole. Tom threw wrenches across the yard and stomped to the house. I don’t think he was a drinking man, but he should have been. My old employer died a few weeks ago at 85. The cause of death was listed as “swather.”
Installing the belts on the tiller was straightforward enough, but installation of the cable so confounded me I had to call tech support because the manual was apparently written by macaques in early Greek. I’m not saying the monkeys were drunk, but hungover at least. I’m pretty sure the illustrations were done on an Etch-A-Sketch.
I was caller nine. I recharged my phone three times, shaved twice and played Animal Crossing while on hold. I have no idea what Animal Crossing is, I’m just trying to appeal to a younger demographic. Which would be lit. And boss.
When tech support finally answered, the guy on the other line talked to me slowly as if I were a 4 year old or the president of the U.S., as if I had no mechanical ability whatsoever. An astute judge of character, that guy. The issue was easily solved when he sent me a picture that should have been in the manual in the first place.
I don’t know if they still give kids those problem-solving spacial aptitude tests as they did an epoch ago when I was a student, but I remember after that test there was whispering among the faculty about whether my friend Agamemnon and I had any brain wave activity at all, and a sense of wonder we were able to successfully navigate the hallways between classes.
I distinctly remember overhearing my Aunt Carol, a teacher, pointing out all of us kids one summer at a family reunion in the Gackle Park, referring to me as “the slow one.”
But you know, even with the impending frost, the new belts I’m about to shred (with the garden only two-thirds tilled) and the realization that I’m the one who needs a tick collar, this North Dakota spring has me feeling all right. Being the slow one has its advantages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.