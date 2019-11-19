Ben Franklin had misgivings about the U.S.A.

Ben Franklin was one delegate to the 1787 Constitutional Convention who was happy when the four months of secret meetings ended and he was free to walk the streets of Philadelphia. Only two-thirds of delegates signed the founding document while a good many went home unhappy.
So when an inquisitive citizen asked Ben what the convention created, he replied, with skepticism “a republic if you can keep it.” After all, this was a new experiment tottering beyond the edge of proven principles of governance.
It was weakly supported by delegates and states that would have to ratify it. In just about every state, the Constitution was ratified only after a hard fight and hair-splitting vote.
So Ben inserted a big “IF” in the future. Nevertheless, we have survived for 240 years under the shadow of IF by fighting another war with England, wrecking the country with a bloody civil war, numerous depressions, several skirmishes, two world wars and several mistakes since. If Ben was here today and looking at polarizing politics, he would still say IF.
As democratic characteristics of the nation have been altered since our founding, the greatest threat that evolved is an electorate that is not prepared to keep the republic. By its own choice, the electorate has chosen to remain ignorant and lazy. We have lost ground in the quality and quantity.
Civic leaders mourn the quality of voting at every level of government. At one time North Dakota had a constitutional provision permitting the legislature to require a literacy test for voters. The legislature didn’t touch it.
Around 1900 good government organizations advocated tests to upgrade the quality of voters. While tests may have had positive effects, knowing the name of the state capital does nothing to decide much about our saber rattling in Iran, or knowing the number of stars in the flag doesn’t help decide about earth warming.
Before the electorate will get serious about saving the republic, they need to recognize their stake in the system and in each election. To a great degree they don’t have a clue.
Can the Republic be saved in a world as fast-moving and complicated with the present electorate system?
Only IF.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.