Bender siblings able to get one surprise party past Mom

It’s not easy sneaking something past my mother. When my sisters Sherry and Patty hatched a plot in March to have a surprise party for Mom’s 80th birthday this summer, the chances of keeping it under wraps were effectively zero. Surely someone would blurt something out.
It helped that no one told my little brother Mike, who is a blabbermouth. When anyone ever shows up at a family gathering with a member of the opposite sex, they should be prepared for the friendliest but most thorough interrogation ever.
The party was organized for July. Her birthday’s actually Aug. 26, but it was the only time we could all get together. Still, having the party that early increased our chances of success. She wouldn’t expect it. Even my nephews, Ben (from Denver) and Brandon (from Austin), who are both cops, were going to make it, which made me a little nervous.
It would be the first time all six Bender kids would be together in years, so I packed beer, gauze and Mercurochrome. Sherry’s a nurse, Patty’s an office manager, Scott’s a teacher, Joel’s a conservative and Mike’s a blabbermouth. Technically, Joel’s not really a conservative. The man once formed a union, for heaven’s sake. In Colorado he might be a conservative. In North Dakota, he’d be a hippie.
Joel’s family had been in town from Denver for a couple of days. Scott’s crew came in from Red Wing and elsewhere in Minnesota. India and I had to run the gauntlet past Frederick, where Mom lives.
My nephew Nick, the one who’s not a cop and therefore my favorite, was supposed to ride with his Grandma Jan to Sherry’s for what she was told was a small cookout. We crowded into the garage and waited in the muggy heat, scrunched down so she couldn’t see us through the windows. When she and Nick finally arrived, they tarried there for what seemed like forever before finally unloading. Although she was told not to bring anything, she unknowingly catered her own surprise party with potato salad. You can’t tell the woman anything.
Finally, she walked through the door and we all leapt up—“SURPRISE!”
“What the hell!?” she exclaimed, a quote that was instantly and forever immortalized in family lore. She might be mean as a mud wasp in a dry gourd, but she doesn’t swear.
The meal was catered. Mom’s potato salad went first.
