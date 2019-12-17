Quantcast
GAME OF THE WEEK

Beware Minnesota, North Dakota basketball is ready for you

Shootout wraps up Wednesday

WHY THIS SERIES?

The annual North Dakota/Minnesota Shootout wraps up Wednesday at Hankinson. Host Hankinson and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood take on Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley and Wheaton-Herman-Norcross.

W-L PLAYER TO WATCH:

 

Junior guard Preston Bohnenstingl is hard to contain. Full of explosive energy — much like a ticking bomb — Bohnenstingl can score from anywhere on the court. He is a multi-year starter for the Warbirds.

PIRATE PLAYER TO WATCH:

Look for senior guard Noah Falk to help lead the Pirate offense this year. A two-year starter for Hankinson with his quick hands and feet, Falk has the ability to surf the paint and hit deep 3-pointers.

