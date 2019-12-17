Biewer able to unleash her competitive side

Owning up to a deeply competitive streak, Hankinson High School senior Alicia Biewer is in her final season of Pirate athletics. She loves sports because they allow her to unleash her aggressive side, plus this is something she can do with long-time friends. Here is what Alicia has to say about this game of basketball:
Question: Why sports? Answer: I like being competitive and aggressive. I just like being with my friends and playing.
Question: Tonight was a game against Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, the first time you played them this season. It’s a big rivalry between your two teams. Is this a fun game to play? Answer: It was really competitive. I felt like I struggled a little bit through it. I am happy with how we played, even though there were a few complications and we didn’t win. But I am still happy with how we played.
Question: There is a lot of stress on you when you are a guard to get the ball down the court and set up the offense. Did you feel that pressure? Answer: I have a love/hate relationship with being a guard. Sometimes I struggle with it, but when I can get up the court and make a play, it makes me happy. This is something I have done before.
Question: You had two 3-pointers tonight. How much fun is it hitting those 3’s? Answer: I was really proud because when you are scoring for your team, it’s a thrill.
Question: Do you practice 3-pointers at home, or are you a gym rat? Answer: My coach actually has morning shoot-arounds here, so we practice off a shooting machine. We get to practice shooting 3’s.
Question: Where is the perfect place on the court for you to shoot? Answer: I like the top of the key. That would be the perfect place for me to shoot the ball.
Question: What is the best thing about basketball? Answer: Playing with my teammates, cheering them on, assisting them, scoring for them — it’s fun for me.
Question: Has it hit you that you’re a senior yet? Answer: No, not really.
Question: Has it hit your mom yet? Answer: Yes, definitely. She thinks about it all the time. I don’t usually look up into the stands to see her, but I can definitely hear her hollering.
